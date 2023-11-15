India superstar Virat Kohli makes history at Cricket World Cup with record 50th ODI century

MUMBAI, India — India superstar Virat Kohli hit his record 50th century in one-day internationals at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, surpassing the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings to that point.

The 50-year-old Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in ODI and test cricket, was in the crowd in Mumbai to see the latest landmark reached by Kohli, who was eventually dismissed for 117 and applauded off the field by India's fans.

The 35-year-old Kohli, nicknamed “The King” in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer, was playing his 279th innings in his 291st ODI after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

It was his third hundred at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 594 and averaging exactly 99.