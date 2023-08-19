Vunipola red-carded for England in 29-10 loss to Ireland in Rugby World Cup warmup

DUBLIN — England’s preparations for the Rugby World Cup plunged into further chaos when Billy Vunipola was red-carded for a dangerous tackle in a 29-10 loss to top-ranked Ireland in a warmup match illuminated by an acrobatic late try by Keith Earls on Saturday.

Vunipola, the only specialist No. 8 in England’s World Cup squad, saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by the recently introduced bunker review system after smashing his right shoulder into the face of Ireland prop Andrew Porter in the 53rd minute at Lansdowne Road.

A disciplinary panel will determine the length of Vunipola’s suspension next week but he is in danger of missing the start of the World Cup — just like captain Owen Farrell, who missed the match in Dublin amid his own disciplinary process.

World Rugby has appealed against the decision by a judicial committee to overturn a red card handed to Farrell for his dangerous, no-arms tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham at Twickenham last week. Vunipola’s tackle looked just as reckless.

Potentially missing two of his key players adds to the pre-World Cup woes of England coach Steve Borthwick, whose team was dominated by Ireland two weeks after losing in Wales. There was a home win over Wales in between but even that was hardly encouraging.

"It’s not the performance we wanted at all,” England captain Courtney Lawes said.

“We really hurt ourselves in certain areas. Way too many turnovers and discipline was an issue again. We’re pretty disappointed with that.”

Referee Paul Williams of New Zealand, shows a red card to England's Billy Vunipola after initially being shown a yellow card during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

Ireland, on the other hand, is heading to the World Cup in strong shape, with Earls’ 73rd-minute try on his 100th cap gaining the biggest roar of the evening and potentially persuading coach Andy Farrell to pick him in the World Cup squad named next week.

It was one for the highlight reel, too, as the replacement wing took a miss-pass on the left wing and raced to the corner before placing the ball down and doing a flying forward roll at the same time.

Ireland scored five tries in total, with centers Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose going over in the first half which finished 12-3. Hooker Dan Sheehan went off with a leg injury just before halftime in the major concern for the Irish from the game.

Vunipola’s red card meant an Ireland win was inevitable and the hosts took full advantage, adding tries through all-action wingers James Lowe in the 55th and Mack Hansen in the 65th.

England's Anthony Watson, centre, is challenged by Ireland's players during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Peter Morrison

Replacement prop Kyle Sinckler burrowed over for England’s only try, in the 72nd.

“There’s still a lot that we can fix up if we want to be lifting the Webb Ellis in a couple of months,” Hansen said. "It was good to hold them out to 10 points but that’s all I can really say.

“Faz (Farrell) will be mad at me if I say we played really well.”

Ireland's final warmup is against Samoa next Saturday, when England plays Fiji at Twickenham.