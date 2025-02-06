Joe Schmidt to stand down as Wallabies coach after the 2025 Rugby Championship

SYDNEY — Joe Schmidt has agreed to continue as head coach of the Wallabies until after the 2025 Rugby Championship to allow Rugby Australia time to recruit a replacement.

Schmidt replaced Eddie Jones as head coach after Australia’s dismal performance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He was contracted until the end of the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions in July and August with potential to extend the role through the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which Australia is hosting.

But Rugby Australia issued a statement Thursday saying Schmidt would coach the Wallabies in the annual series against World Cup champion South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina before standing down in early October.

“After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions series,” Peter Horne, Australia's director of high performance, said in a statement. "Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

The new head coach will be in place for the Wallabies' test match in Japan on Oct. 25 ahead of their European tour to round out 2025.

The Wallabies kick off their international season against Fiji on July 6 before taking on the British and Irish Lions on consecutive weekends in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney starting July 19.

That will be followed by Rugby Championship tests between Aug. 16 and Oct. 4.

Schmidt started his Wallabies tenure with three consecutive wins and continued to bring new players into the national squad as he tested combinations and depth of talent. The performances and confidence generally improved and a 2024 season that included a win over England at Twickenham ended with a narrow 22-19 loss to Ireland in Dublin and a 6-7 win-loss record.