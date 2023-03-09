Wednesday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian, Julian Merryweather, Ethan Roberts, Michael Rucker, Keegan Thompson, and Hayden Wesneski, as well as LHPs Brandon Hughes and Justin Steele, INFs Miles Mastrobuoni, Zach McKinstry, Christopher Morel, and Patrick Wisdom, C Miguel Amaya and OFs Kevin Alcántara, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis and Nelson Velázquez on contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jake Bird, Blair Calvo, Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner, Gavin Hollowell, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Riley Pint and Connor Seabold, LHPs Lucas Gilbreath and Ryan Rolison, C Brian Serven, INFs Warming Bernabel, Julio Carreras, Elehuris Montero, Ezequiel Tovar and Alan Trejo, OFs Sean Bouchard, Yonathan Daza and Brenton Doyle and INF/OFs Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF/OF Mark Mathias from Texas in exchange for a player to be named later. Placed RHP Max Kranick on the 60-day IL.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Kyle Lobstein.

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Alejandro Arteata and Jhoendri Herrera.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Daniel Harris.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded OF Francisco Del Valle to Gary South Shore (American Association).

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF/OF Jamey Smart.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Named Ryan Whithorn bench coach.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Moses Brown to a two-way contract.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Chosen Robbie Anderson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Chuck Smith outside linebacker coach and Greg Lewis wide receivers coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived LB Jordan Mack. Released DB Justin Layne from the did not report list and DB Rashaan Melvin from the retired list.

DETROIT LIONS — Tendered an exclusive-rights contract to LB Anthony Pittman. Re-signed OL Ross Pierschbacher.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Scott Quissenberry to a one-year contract extension. Claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Shaquill Griffin.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Jarrad Davis.

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Tony DeAngelo for two games for spearing during a Mar. 7 game against Tampa Bay. Fined Minnesota F Ryan Hartman an undisclosed amount for slashing during a Mar. 7 game against Calgary.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Anthony Angello from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg and LW Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Acquired D Connor Murphy.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released RW Cam Hausinger from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Koletrane Wilson to Indy (ECHL) and D Nolan Valleau to Savannah (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Anton Malmstrom to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Chad Butcher on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Mitch Walinski. Placed F Michael Turner on reserve. Released G Jon Horrel as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Steven MacLean from reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from injured reserve. Placed D Xavier Pouliot on reserve. Placed F Carson Focht on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Trevor Zins to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Jake Durflinger from reserve. Placed S Steven Leonard on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released D John De Roche.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Tyler Hinam from injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Gueorgui Feduolov. Placed F Dean Yakura on reserve. Placed Fs Tanner Schachle and Griffin Lunn on injured reserve. Traded D Eric Williams to Allen.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F C.J. Hayes. Signed Fs Jack Jaunich and Ross Armour. Activated F Cole Stallard from injured reserve. Placed D Sacha Roy on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Thomas Farrell to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TULSA OILERS — Placed F Brennan Blaszczak on injured reserve.

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed D Xavier Zengue, pending league and federation approval.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Lyza Bosselmann, Ms Nicole Douglas, Paige Metayer and Riley Tanner, Fs Civana Kuhlmann and Lena Silano.