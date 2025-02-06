Australia's test cricketers to tour West Indies for the first time in a decade

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua — Australia will tour the Caribbean in June and July for a three-test series and five Twenty20 internationals, the West Indies Cricket Board announced Wednesday.

It will be Australia’s first test tour of the West Indies since 2015 and the first three-test series between the countries since the West Indies tour of Australia in 2015-16.

The first test in the Frank Worrell Trophy series is set to be played at Bridgetown, Barbados beginning June 25. The second test is scheduled to start on July 3 in St. George's, Grenada and the third on July 12 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Sabina Park in Kingston will also be the venue for the first two T20s on July 20 and 22, with the remaining three T20s to be played at Basseterre, St. Kitts on July 25, 26 and 28.

The West Indies series will start two weeks after Australia plays South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's, beginning June 11.

The West Indies squad has embarked on three test tours to Australia since last hosting the Frank Worrell Trophy series.

Both teams have been on tour in Asia. The West Indies drew a two-match series in Pakistan in late January. Australia leads its ongoing two-test series in Sri Lanka 1-0.