Sports

Australia's women win Ashes series with another T20 victory over England

England's Charlie Dean, right, appeals for a LBW decision on...

England's Charlie Dean, right, appeals for a LBW decision on Australia's Grace Harris during their Women's Ashes T20 cricket match in Canberra, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/MICK TSIKAS

By The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's women had already retained the Ashes. Now they've won the series against England.

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100% start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

The English were set 186 to win and reached 168-4 with five balls left when heavy rain fell and no further play was possible. They were six runs short of the required score set by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Australians, who have won all three ODIs and the first two T20s, have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME