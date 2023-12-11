Twickenham to host Women's Rugby World Cup final in 2025. Sunderland to stage opening game

LONDON — The final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025 will be staged at Twickenham, setting up the opportunity for a world-record crowd for a women’s international.

World Rugby made the announcement on Monday, saying the Stadium of Light — the home of English soccer club Sunderland — will host the opening game of the tournament on Aug. 22 that will feature England.

Eight stadiums will be used for the 16-team tournament, which concludes on Sept. 27.

The record attendance for a women's rugby international is 58,498 spectators for England’s victory over France at Twickenham this year.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says the tournament will be a “generational moment for rugby.”