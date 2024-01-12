Dating apps not big on campus

“Swipe Sunday,” traditionally the most popular day of the year for online dating, was last week. But for most college students, dating apps don’t make the grade.

An Axios/Generation Lab survey of college students found that 79% do not actively use dating apps. By comparison, 30% of all adults use or have used dating apps, according to a separate Pew survey.

So how do college students find dates without a dating app? The old-fashioned ways are still the customary ways — meeting someone in school, being introduced by a mutual friend or an in-person encounter outside of school. For college students who use dating apps, Tinder was their No. 1 choice, followed by Hinge and Bumble.

Tesla has lowered estimated driving ranges for many of its models in response to a new rule that mandates EV makers “account for real-world factors” when testing vehicles. Credit: AP / Ryan Greger

Tesla reduces estimated driving ranges

Tesla has lowered estimated driving ranges for many of its models. For example, the electric vehicle maker now says its Model Y has a maximum range of 310 miles, down from its previous estimate of 330 miles, according to EV news site Electrek. The change was apparently in response to a new Environmental Protection Agency rule that mandates EV makers “account for real-world factors” when testing vehicles.

A fully functional iPhone apparently survived a 16,000-foot plunge from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after being sucked out of the cabin. Credit: Corbis via Getty Images / Rick Friedman

iPhone survives 16,000-foot plunge

A fully functional iPhone found on a Portland, Ore., roadside apparently survived a 16,000-foot plunge from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 after being sucked out of the cabin when a fuselage panel blew off. In a post on X, Sean Bates, who found the phone, said it was intact and still working. Bates turned the phone over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which told Bloomberg News it would return it to its owner.

Buy now, pay later buoys holiday sales

Plans that let consumers pay over time helped generate a record $222.1 billion in online holiday sales, according to Adobe Analytics, up 4.9% from the same period in 2022. Use of buy now, pay later financing plans hit an all-time high of $16.6 billion for e-commerce purchases in the last two months of 2023, Adobe said, 14% higher than last year’s holiday spending. — BLOOMBERG NEWS