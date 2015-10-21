Better vacations by bringing the family along

While the kids are young and grandparents are active, make multigenerational travel a priority. Here are five ideas to consider:

1 REVIEW YOUR BUCKET LIST Are you eager to make it to Machu Picchu but don't have any pals willing to travel with you? Yearn to take on the big rapids of the grandest canyon? Look no further than the ranks of your family for eager adventurers. It will make the accomplishment and the memory that much sweeter.

INFO wildland.com; oars.com

2 SHARE YOUR STORY What stokes your fire? A backwoods adventure? A stroll down a historical lane? A visit to the home of golf? Share your passion and experiences with the next generation, and involve the kids in the planning. Need help with the details? Consider a travel agent.

INFO virtuoso.com

3 HEAD TO THE BEACH A beach vacation is a great way to blend the interests and abilities of every age group. Opt for a spacious vacation rental to keep the clan close but allow for numerous sleep, nap, snack and dining schedules.

INFO verobeach.com; visitflorida.com

4 CONSIDER A CRUISE Get on board for a seafaring family adventure. Expect high-tech and age-appropriate activities for all the kids, plus plenty of music, shows, spa time, dancing and dining choices for adults.

INFO royalcaribbean.com; un-cruise.com

5 SADDLE UP ON A RANCH Discuss your plan for each day over farm-fresh eggs, bacon and buttery biscuits. Will it be a half-day ride into the back country? An afternoon on the nearby fly-fishing stream? Or a hike into the hills? Turn off the technology and settle into ranch life.

INFO 320ranch.com; duderanch.org