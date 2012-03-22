Beyoncé will be Revel casino's first performer

Beyoncé will be the first concert headliner to perform at Atlantic City's newest casino.

Her shows at Revel are scheduled for May 25, 26 and 27. Ticketmaster will begin selling seats on April 6.

Revel is on the north end of Atlantic City's boardwalk. It will have 1,100 hotel rooms and employ about 5,500 people when it's up and running.

The city's 12th casino will have a full-blown grand opening ceremony on May 25, but guests will be able to gamble and check into rooms on April 2.

The $2.4-billion resort is widely being counted on to help revive the sagging fortunes of the nation's second-largest gambling market after Las Vegas.