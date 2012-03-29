Cities with the best travel deals

A study by the travel website Hotwire unveiled the U.S. cities where airfares, hotel rates and car rental costs fell the most in March compared with a year earlier.

Hotel rates in Atlantic City decreased the most, falling 21 percent, to an average of $90 a night for a four-star hotel, according to the website.

Airfares from anywhere in the United States to Palm Springs and Chicago fell 13 percent compared with the same period last year, according to Hotwire. Round-trip flights to Palm Springs sold for an average of $308 in March, while flights to Chicago were $234.

The nation's biggest drop in car-rental rates was in Boston, where rates fell an average of 60 percent, to $17 a day in March, according to Hotwire.