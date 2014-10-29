European tours, cruises and more travel deals
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line has a deal on last-minute cruises to the Caribbean. For example, the seven-day Bahamas and Florida cruise, which sails round-trip from New York, starts at $514 a person double, with taxes. Depart Nov. 9.
INFO 866-234-7350, ncl.com
Adventure Life is offering $500-a-person discounts on two seven-night cruises in the Galápagos Islands. The Dec. 21 departure of the 36-passenger motor yacht Corals and the Dec.22 departure of the 100-passenger Galapagos Legend expedition ship now cost $3,499 a person double, plus $360 taxes and fees. Both ships travel round-trip from Baltra Island.
INFO 800-344-6118, adventure-life.com
HOTELS & RESORTS
Twenty-five properties are participating in Hotel Week NYC, Jan. 3-18. The promo offers base rates of $100, $200 or $300 a night, depending on the property. For example, the Cosmopolitan TriBeCa starts at $100, plus $18 tax; usual price is from $199, plus $33 tax.
INFO njfpr.com/hotel-week
Book three consecutive nights at Chateau on the Lake Resort and Spa in Branson, Missouri, and receive the third night free. Stay Sunday through Thursday, by Feb.12; holiday blackout dates apply. Prices vary. For example, a three-night stay in mid November starts at $243, including taxes -- a savings of $122.
INFO 888-333-5253, chateauonthelake.com
PACKAGES
World Spree is offering its Best of Cambodia and Vietnam tour starting at $3,299 a person double. The trip includes round-trip airfare on Korean Air from New York to Ho Chi Minh City, with return from Siem Reap, Cambodia; three flights within Cambodia and Vietnam; 11 nights' hotel accommodations in five places; one-night Halong Bay cruise; 28 meals; sightseeing tours with land transport and guides; and taxes. The price applies to select departures through April and includes a $200 discount for payment by cash or check. Priced separately, airfares, breakfasts, tours and lodging cost about $3,839.
INFO 866-652-5656, worldspree.com
Sceptre Tours is offering $400 air credits per couple on select 2015 Europe tours. For example, with the discount, a nine-night Best of Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon tour starts at $3,437 a person double for select departures in March. Price includes round-trip air from New York to Barcelona, with return from Lisbon; high-speed train from Barcelona to Madrid; airfare from Madrid to Lisbon; three nights each at Hotel H10 Casanova in Barcelona, Hotel Vincci Via 66 in Madrid and Hotel Heritage Avenida Palace in Lisbon; private sightseeing tour in each city. Book by Dec. 31; request promo code DELUXE15.
INFO 800-221-0924, sceptretours.com