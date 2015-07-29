Don't let mishaps ruin family vacations

Don't let concerns about the challenges of travel keep you from taking off with your children. Remember, attitude is everything. Here are five common travel hassles that can also be learning experiences.

1 LOST LUGGAGE If you've stashed medical necessities, proper documents and perhaps a change of clothes into your carry-ons, it's all good. Buy what might be crucial (and get reimbursed by your airline or through your travel insurance) then focus on what you do have. With fewer choices and a lightened load, there will be more time to enjoy the adventures at hand.

INFO medjetassist.com

2 GETTING LOST With GPS and so many directionally savvy phone apps, it's likely you'll find your way back on track in no time. Meanwhile, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife, interesting sites or a cozy diner that may exist on the road less traveled.

INFO maps.google.com, roadsideamerica.com

3 BAD WEATHER A rainy day during a beach vacation or wind on a camping trip are great times to look for alternate adventures. Search for seashells with less fear of a sunburn or break out the board games. Campers can stow the tent in the back of the car and check into a hotel with a great indoor pool.

4 SOMEONE GETS SICK Family support is the perfect medicine if someone is under the weather during your trip. Take turns enjoying planned activities and staying in to cheer the sick one. If you bought travel insurance, review your options for medical care and reimbursement for canceled portions of the trip.

INFO travelguard.com

5 THE TRIP DOESN'T UNFOLD AS EXPECTED Some family members thrive on routine, and travel can mess with the order of things. But it's also a good time to talk to your children about how to respond to the unexpected. Embrace the serendipitous and know that the pesky mishaps are the moments that become family lore and are cheerily recounted year after year.