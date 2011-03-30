Five scavenger hunts in the city

Forget the Double Decker bus. Scavenger hunts have infused New York City sightseeing with an element of fun and intrigue. Whether your preference is rummaging around New York's fabled museums gathering evidence or eating your way through downtown neighborhoods to a finish line, the following five hunts bring a new level of whimsy to the New York experience.

1. Murder at the Met

WHAT Like a live-action game of Clue, this original murder mystery hunt from Watson Adventures connects secrets left by a murdered curator in various works of art. Players race around the Met in a competition to solve the mystery of his death. A saucier Naked at the Met version is also offered. Both hunts are for adults only.

WHEN | WHERE April 9 and April 23, 5-8 p.m. (Murder), April 16, 5-8 p.m. (Naked). At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 82nd Street

INFO $40.50-$42.50 (includes museum admission), 877-946-4868, watsonadventures.com

2. Stray Boots

WHAT With 10 zones including Times Square, Rockefeller Center and Wall Street, Stray Boots' New York: The Game uses text messaging to deliver clues to participants. Great for families, these hunts are not timed, and each correctly answered clue is rewarded with a city fact. All ages.

WHEN | WHERE Players choose game time. Starting locations revealed by cell phone.

INFO $10 through May 31 (regularly $20), 877-787-2929, newyorkthegame.com/gamezones

3. Accomplice

WHAT Part show, part hunt, the interactive Accomplice sends groups of 10 onto city streets in search of fictional people and objects that will lead to an ultimate destination. Incorporating actors and props into the experience, you never know where your next lead might come from. Ages 10 and up.

WHEN | WHERE Saturdays and Sundays, every half-hour from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Meeting locations are disclosed the day before.

INFO $55-$65, 212-242-1524, accomplicetheshow.com

4. Amazing New York Race

WHAT Taking a page from the hit CBS show "The Amazing Race," the Amazing New York Race features two races per month themed to couples, singles and holidays. Armed with a digital camera, tackling challenges like Roadblocks (mental puzzles) and Detours (choice between two physical tasks), racers must work their way through a vast city canvas to triumph over a field of up to 200 opponents. All ages.

WHEN | WHERE April 3, 12:30-5:30 p.m. (Teams of Two); April 17, 12:30-5:30 p.m. (Come All); April 23, 12:30-5:30 p.m. (Double Take). Start locations vary by race.

INFO $35 (April 23 race is free with advance registration, 718-344-8962, theamazingnewyorkrace.com

5. Munch around . . .

WHAT Another offering from Watson Adventures, the Munch hunts require an adventurous palate and a healthy appetite. Fact-filled clues direct players around Greenwich Village, SoHo or Chinatown to uncover each neighborhood's culinary gems. The best part? Sampling the flavors of each locale. Adults only.

WHEN | WHERE April 16, 1-4 p.m. (Chinatown); April 30, 2-5 p.m. (Greenwich Village). Start locations vary.

INFO $24.50 (and bring $10 for food purchases), 877-946-4868, watsonadventures.com