Food and drink tours to take in the Northeast

Eat your way through the Northeast with one of the many tours that beckon foodies. You can taste oysters on Long Island’s North Fork or lobsters in Maine. Or go more casual with cheesesteak in Philadelphia, and let’s not forget that Brooklyn staple, pizza. All we can say is come hungry.

Oysters, North Fork

You’ll be able to sample oysters and learn how to shuck them at Southold Bay Oysters. Credit: Southold Bay Oysters

You’ll be able to sample oysters on this two-hour tour — but first you have to learn how to shuck them. The tour at Southold Bay Oysters starts by learning about how oysters are grown, from spawning to harvesting. Then the group gathers on the beach to learn the fine art of shucking, followed, of course, by a tasting of the farm’s Shindig Oysters, which are grown in the deep waters of the bay.

INFO $90, $475 for private tour of up to six people (ages 14 and older); 10273 N. Bayview Rd., 914-602-3339; southoldbayoysters.com

WHERE TO STAY Make a weekend of it and spend a night or two at the North Fork Table & Inn, where you can keep the foodie theme going at the restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser; 57225 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Pizza, Brooklyn

A Slice of Brooklyn’s pizza tour highlights two of the borough’s top spots in the area. Credit: A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours

You can find just about anything to eat in New York City, but let’s face it — pizza is always high on the list. A Slice of Brooklyn’s pizza tour highlights two of the borough’s top spots — Grimaldi’s, where you’ll sample Neapolitan style, and L & B Spumoni Gardens, Sicilian style (and you’ll learn the difference). There’s plenty to eat on the 4½-hour bus tour, but you also come away with great photos of the Brooklyn Bridge, Coney Island and famous movie locations (“Saturday Night Fever,” “Goodfellas”).

INFO $105, $95 (ages 12 and under); 212-913-9917; asliceofbrooklyn.com

WHERE TO STAY Extend your Brooklyn experience at The Hoxton, where you can try out another international cuisine. Some of the Israeli food at the hotel’s restaurant, Laser Wolf, is cooked over a coal fire; 97 Wythe Ave., 718-215-7100; thehoxton.com

Cheesesteak, Philadelphia

Taste five varieties of the famed Philly staple, cheesesteak, on the Philly Cheesesteak Tour. And there’s no need to walk, this trip is via Segway.

Who knew there are at least five varieties of that famed Philly staple, cheesesteak? You will taste all of them on the Philly cheesesteak Tour. And there’s no need to walk; this trip is via Segway (yes, you get trained first). You’ll wind through a 5-mile loop of South Philly, tasting along the way as your guide explains the history of the sandwich and offers pointers on the different toppings.

INFO $90; 844-407-1795; getyourguide.com

WHERE TO STAY Take things up a notch at the Morris House Hotel, where Eater calls M Restaurant one of the city’s “hidden gems”; 225 South 8th St., 215-922-2446; morrishousehotel.com

Cheese, Hudson Valley

Gourmet Beacon Food Tour has eight different stops, including sampling cheese, olive oil and more in Hudson Valley. Credit: Amy Bandolik

With its photogenic Main Street, Beacon is the perfect place to explore foods of the Hudson Valley. The 3 1/2-hour Gourmet Beacon Food Tour has eight stops, including tasting a dish from Beacon’s supper club, Kitchen Sink, to sampling cheese straight from the farm at Beacon Pantry, tasting olive oil and balsamic vinegar at Scarborough Fare, and chocolate at Hakan Chocolatier.

INFO $125, 332-236-9635, foodtoursofny.com

WHERE TO STAY What could be better after all that eating than a relaxing massage? The Dutchess Inn and Spa is just the ticket; 151 Main St., 845-205-2900; thedutchessinn.com

Pennsylvania Dutch, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Walking through the Lancaster Central Market, which bills itself as the oldest continuously running farmers market in the country, is one of the highlights of the Red Rose Food Tour. The market features Pennsylvania Dutch staples like chicken stew and potato salad, along with baked goods, fruits and vegetables, and, well, pretty much anything you might want. The three-hour walking tour also stops at a taproom featuring olive oil and vinegar and a coffee bar, as well as several historical locations.

INFO $65, 888-651-9785, viator.com

WHERE TO STAY A deluxe continental breakfast is included at the charming 24-room Bird-in-Hand Village Inn and Suites, along with a complimentary two-hour tour of the Amish countryside; 2695 Philadelphia Pike, 717-768-1535; bird-in-hand.com

Doughnuts, Boston

The tour starts at Kane’s Donuts in the financial district before moving on to the Boston Public Market and the North End. Credit: Underground Donut Tour

Boston is the place for a doughnut tour — Dunkin’ Donuts was founded in nearby Quincy. The two-hour tour starts at Kane’s Donuts in the financial district before moving on to the Boston Public Market for more doughnuts and apple cider and the North End, where you’ll find the famed Old North Church and one of the city’s oldest bakeries. The tour ends back at the market for a stop at Union Square Donuts.

INFO $55, $45 (ages 10 and under); 844-366-8848; undergrounddonuttour.com

WHERE TO STAY The Liberty Hotel started out as a jail, but the accommodations are much finer now and the restaurant, Clink, specializes in New England heritage cooking; 215 Charles St., 617-224-4000; libertyhotel.com

Craft beer, Vermont

You drink, they drive on a tour of Vermont’s top breweries. Burlington Signature Tour, running 3 1/2 hours, stops at three breweries and includes tasting of up to 12 beers and a pretzel snack.

INFO $89; 802-760-6091; citybrewtours.com

WHERE TO STAY Go all-in with the food theme at the Essex Resort and Spa, where an on-site cooking academy teaches everything from knife skills to cake decorating; 70 Essex Way Essex, 800-727-4295; essexresort.com

Lobster, Maine

Learn all about lobsters and the people who catch them on the Seafood Lovers tour in Maine. Credit: Maine Day Ventures

Stroll the port with its brick buildings and cobbled streets during this two-to-three-hour Seafood Lovers tour. You’ll start along the working docks in Portland, where you’ll learn all about lobsters and the people who catch them. Then stroll the waterfront district, stopping in shops and restaurants for a progressive lunch that will include seafood or clam chowder, lobster roll, craft beer and other goodies.

INFO $145.99 (through October); 207-233-7485; mainedayventures.com

WHERE TO STAY Get a feel for the historic nature of Portland with a stay at the Blind Tiger, two old homes in the town’s West End. No two rooms are alike and the Bon Viveur suite has a private rooftop deck; 163 Danforth St., and 46 Carleton St., 207-879-8755; larkhotels.com