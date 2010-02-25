Gear: Archerfish Video Monitor

WHAT Archerfish Quattro Interactive Video Monitoring and Recording System

HOW MUCH $1,699 - a $7.99 monthly subscription provides event notification and backup video storage.

HOW IT WORKS Position up to four cameras (two come with the kit) around your house and hook them to the electronic "brain." That box is connected to your computer's router, which provides remote visual access by computer. You can be on a Wi-Fi connection at the airport and see who is pulling into your driveway. The SmartBox can also discern "events," such as movement by a person, and send phone or e-mail alerts.

WHAT'S GOOD The equipment was surprisingly easy to set up, but configuring the computer software required an hour on the phone with tech support.

WHAT'S NOT The system feels pricey, but such systems should get cheaper over time. Archerfish also offers a cheaper option, Archerfish Solo ($399), and another company, Swann, might be worth a look.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO myarcher fish.com