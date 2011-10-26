Giant Lego man found on Sarasota area beach

A 100-pound, 8-foot-tall Lego man was found on a Sarasota area beach, but authorities don't know who put it there or why.

The giant Lego appeared on Siesta Key beach Tuesday morning. "No Real Than You Are" was written on the fiberglass Lego man's shirt.

Legoland officials told the Sarasota Herald Tribune (http://bit.ly/t8UvM9 ) the Lego man was a counterfeit and is not endorsed by the company. "Ego Leonard" and the number 8 were also on the man's shirt.

Newspapers in the area report the name "Ego Leonard" is the name of a Netherlands artist, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was a real name or if an artist was behind the work.

The giant Lego remains in the of custody the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office until someone claims him.