Hard Rock plans Atlantic City casino-hotel

Hard Rock International announces plans to build a $300-million casino-hotel on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

The company said its project would include a gaming floor, luxury hotel, dining, a beachfront pool and spa. Its location is to be on largely vacant land that has not been purchased.

If built, the Hard Rock would be Atlantic City's 13th casino, including a $1-billion mega-casino project known as Revel, which has sat unfinished for more than two years and needs new financing before it can be completed.