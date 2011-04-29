Hot deals for warmer climates

Big travel deals keep rolling out, particularly for family-friendly destinations in Florida and the Caribbean. Among the latest:

ATLANTIS, BAHAMAS

Book a four-night trip to the Bahamas through the Atlantis hotel group and get two-for-one airfare, plus a free fourth night's stay. If you upgrade to a dining plan, kids younger than 11 stay and eat for free. Rooms include access to the resort's Aquaventure water park. The cost for two people staying in the Atlantis Beach Tower in mid-July, for example, is normally $399 a night; deal price is $299. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply -- trip must be booked online by May 9 for travel through Dec. 21.

Info atlantis.com/specials.aspx

FLORIDA

More than 30 Marriott and Renaissance hotels in Florida are offering 25 percent off room rates when you book in advance for summer stays. Hotels participating in the Get It While It's Hot promotion include the JW Marriott Hotel Miami, Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld and Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort. At the Key Largo property, for example, rooms that normally start at $159 a night are $119. Book by May 13 using promo code F9L for stays May 15 through Sept. 30.

Info 800-228-9290, marriott floridasummerdeals.com

CARIBBEAN CRUISE

With MSC Cruises' Family Plan for Four, save up to 50 percent on a second stateroom on select holiday Caribbean cruises. Seven-night round-trips from Fort Lauderdale depart Nov. 19, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Family Plan rates for four begin at $549 a person for the first stateroom and $275 a person for the second stateroom. Including fees and taxes, the total cost for a family of four starts at $1,894, a savings of $549. Book by Dec. 31.

Info 877-665-4655, msccruises usa.com