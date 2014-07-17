Last-minute NYC hotels for night owls

After a late night out on the town and a few too many drinks to drive home, you may find yourself looking for a place to crash for the night. There are a lot of hotels in Manhattan, the boroughs and Jersey City with last-minute affordable rooms and easy access to public transportation to get you on your way in the morning.

Club Quarters, NYC

Affordable rooms in five different NYC locations including Wall Street and Midtown. These hotels offer a variety of complimentary services and goods including snacks and water, coffee and tea and a 24-hour concierge.

Hotel Luxe, Brooklyn

With two subway stations within walking distance, there is easy access in and out of Manhattan. The hotel also offers complimentary breakfast and in-room coffee.

Park 79 Hotel

This hotel on the Upper West Side offers complimentary coffee and tea for the morning after your late night out.

Ramada, Jersey City

Only an eight-minute walk from the Journal Square PATH station, this hotel makes your commute in and out of Manhattan easy. It has affordable rooms available for same-day bookings.

Hilton Garden Inn

With various locations all over New York City, you will be able to find one in a convenient location.The Hilton Garden Inn offers affordable last-minute rooms with a 24-hour Pantry Market and room service available.

Apps to help you find last-minute hotels

Hotel Tonight (Free, available on Android, iOS)

Perfect for last-minute hotel bookings. Offers same-day bookings in a brand-name hotel at up to 70 percent off. Most rooms are for one night, but some hotels let you book up to five nights at a discounted rate. Rooms go on sale every day at noon.

Priceline Hotel & Car Negotiator (Free, available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone)

Set your own price and star-rating for hotels near you. Once you find one that works for you, bid on the room and find out instantly if your bid was accepted. An alternative to bidding is to directly book a room at a discount of up to 50 percent.

Choice Hotels Locator (Free, available on Anrdoid and iOS)

Bookings available at thousands of hotels, and the app’s GPS capability locates rooms closest to you or a desired address for last-minute bookings. The app includes affordable choices and special offers for those on the Choice Hotel loyalty plan.

Jetsetter (Free, available on iOS)

Find deals for hotels in New York City at rates of up to 60 percent off for same-day bookings. Comments and guest reviews and ratings are included.

Expedia (Free, available on Android, iOS)

This app has a dedicated “tonight” section for same-day bookings. You can sort the hotels by location, price, star-rating and popularity. It features hotels with “tonight only” deals and shows ratings and reviews.