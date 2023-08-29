Long Island beaches staying open through September
After Labor Day, some area beaches are still open so visitors can enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf. These beaches still have lifeguards on duty after Labor Day; lifeguards are also on duty through the holiday weekend.
JONES BEACH STATE PARK
2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sept. 17; West Bathhouse, Central Mall (Field 4) and Field 6
Fee: $10 daily until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends through mid-November
Info: parks.ny.gov; 516-785-1600
ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK
Robert Moses Causeway, Babylon
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.
Fee: $10 daily until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends through mid-November
Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-669-0449
POINT LOOKOUT BEACH
1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24
Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day
Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000
LIDO BEACH
630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24
Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day
Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000
LIDO BEACH WEST
200 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24
Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day
Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000
TOBAY
Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa
Lifeguards: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m weekends only Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 16-17
Fee: Free with proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency
Info: oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4111
HITHER HILLS STATE PARK
164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), Montauk
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, free parking starting Sept. 18
Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-668-2554
GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK
North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends and holidays through mid-November
Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333
WILDWOOD STATE PARK
790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends until Sept. 17.
Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends and holidays through mid-November
Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-929-4314
MAIN BEACH EAST HAMPTON
End of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 6 and weekends only through Columbus Day
Fee: Beach parking pass required through Sept. 15; free weekends after Sept. 15.
Info: easthamptonvillage.org
ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH
End of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett
Lifeguards: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Sept. 17
Fee: Must have East Hampton resident or nonresident parking sticker
Info: ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417
OCEAN BEACH
Fire Island, Ocean Beach
Open to the public
Lifeguards: 9 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through the end of September at Bungalow Walk entrance
Fee: Free
Info: villageofoceanbeach.org, 631-583-5940