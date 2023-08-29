Long Island beaches staying open through September

After Labor Day, some area beaches are still open so visitors can enjoy lower parking fees, sun and surf. These beaches still have lifeguards on duty after Labor Day; lifeguards are also on duty through the holiday weekend.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK

Visitors enjoy a day at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh. Credit: Brittainy Newman

2400 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sept. 17; West Bathhouse, Central Mall (Field 4) and Field 6

Fee: $10 daily until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends through mid-November

Info: parks.ny.gov; 516-785-1600

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ROBERT MOSES STATE PARK

Bob McLauglin, of Huntington, plays in the sand with his Rory, 4, at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip. Credit: James Carbone

Robert Moses Causeway, Babylon

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.

Fee: $10 daily until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends through mid-November

Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-669-0449

POINT LOOKOUT BEACH

Tonie Germie and her dog Otto stroll along the water on the beach at Point Lookout. Credit: Jeff Bachner

1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24

Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day

Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000

LIDO BEACH

Lifeguards compete in All-Women’s Lifeguard Tournament at Lido Beach Town Park in Lido Beach. Credit: Howard Schnapp

630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24

Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day

Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000

LIDO BEACH WEST

Beachgoers at Lido Beach West in Lido Beach. Credit: Howard Schnapp

200 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 24

Fee: $10 for Town of Hempstead residents and $50 nonresidents through Sept. 4; free after Labor Day

Info: hempsteadny.gov, 516-292-9000

TOBAY

Swimmers in the water at Tobay Beach. Credit: Howard Simmons

Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa

Lifeguards: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m weekends only Sept. 9-10 and Sept. 16-17

Fee: Free with proof of Town of Oyster Bay residency

Info: oysterbaytown.com, 516-797-4111

HITHER HILLS STATE PARK

A couple walks on the beach at Hither Hills State Park in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

164 Old Montauk Hwy. (Route 27), Montauk

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, free parking starting Sept. 18

Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-668-2554

GOV. ALFRED E. SMITH/SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK

Angel Hernandez, of Bay Shore, fishes off the jetty at Sunken Meadow State Park, in Kings Park. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

North end of Sunken Meadow State Parkway, Kings Park

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 17; call for which fields have swimming each day.

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends and holidays through mid-November

Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-269-4333

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

People relax on the beach at Wildwood State Park in Wading River. Credit: Steven Sunshine

790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends until Sept. 17.

Fee: $10 for parking until Sept. 17, then $8 weekends and holidays through mid-November

Info: parks.ny.gov, 631-929-4314

MAIN BEACH EAST HAMPTON

Main Beach in East Hampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

End of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 6 and weekends only through Columbus Day

Fee: Beach parking pass required through Sept. 15; free weekends after Sept. 15.

Info: easthamptonvillage.org

ATLANTIC AVENUE BEACH

Lifeguards watch the water at Atlantic Avenue Beach in Amagansett. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

End of Atlantic Avenue off Route 27, Amagansett

Lifeguards: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Sept. 17

Fee: Must have East Hampton resident or nonresident parking sticker

Info: ehamptonny.gov, 631-324-2417

OCEAN BEACH

Daylan Gentry, plays in the water at Ocean Beach, alongside his father Darnel. Credit: Johnny Milano/JOHNNY MILANO

Fire Island, Ocean Beach

Open to the public

Lifeguards: 9 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through the end of September at Bungalow Walk entrance

Fee: Free

Info: villageofoceanbeach.org, 631-583-5940