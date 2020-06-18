Planning a trip to Fire Island? Things to know before you go

As summer approaches, area eyes are turning to Fire Island for some warm-weather fun—especially the seasonal dining scene and entertainment typically found across the Great South Bay.

Here's what you need to know about spending the day on Fire Island.

THE FERRY

Check ferry schedules before you head out to Fire Island. Credit: Linda Rosier

For most, a ferry is the only way to cross the Great South Bay. Check the schedule for the latest ferries from Bay Shore (99 Maple Ave.; 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com), Sayville (41 River Road, Sayville; 631-589-0810, sayvilleferry.com) and Patchogue (80 Brightwood St.; 631-475-1665, davisparkferry.com). Water taxis are also an option, as they both travel across the bay and laterally between communities. Rates vary depending on point of departure, location and time of trip; call Fire Island Water Taxi (631-665-8885, fireislandwatertaxi.com) or H2O Limo (631-878-0222) to make arrangements.

DINING OUT

A meal on Fire Island is best enjoyed outdoors. Head to Kismet to dine at the Kismet Inn (1 Oak St.; 631-583-5592; thekismetinn.com), which sunny seating on its deck and extra tables placed on the sidewalk along its western boundary, or consider Fire Island Tap (177 Pine St.; 631-583-9463), which will be serving wine, beer, cheese plates and tapas Fridays through Mondays starting Memorial Day weekend. Dive (1 Bay Walk; 631-583-7400, divekismet.com) is a bar and restaurant that has a lively scene, especially on weekends when bands play live in the venue’s courtyard.

Among the options in Ocean Beach, Maguires Bayfront Restaurant (470 Bay Walk; 631-583-8800, maguiresbayfrontrestaurant.com) is once again offering its signature "Lobsterpalooza" (three-course dinner with either a 1 1/2-pound lobster or prime rib main; cost based on market prices) every Thursday into the fall starting June 16, and its happy hour will be on weekly Monday through Friday on its bar deck.

Mira and Fred Alomar, of the Bronx, have dinner by the bay at the Island Mermaid in Ocean Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Island Mermaid (780 Bay Walk; 631-583-8088, islandmermaid.com) is another dining option, and also holds public events like a Thursday night burlesque show (starting June 30), while Matthew's Seafood House (935 Bay Walk; 631-583-8016, matthewsseafood.com), The Albatross (320 Bay Walk; 631-583-5697, dontswingthelights.com) and The Landing at Ocean Beach (620 Bay Walk; 631-583-5800) are also area options. Rachel's Restaurant and Bakery (325 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach; 631-583-9552; rachelsfireisland.com) — known by many for its French fries — has seating set up on the village green, while CJ’s (479 Bay Walk; 631-583-9890, cjsfireisland.com) also has outdoor seating. Both Dockside Brick Oven Pizza and Deli (778 Bay Walk; 631-583-0303, docksideobfi.com) and Beacharia (786 Evergreen Walk; 631-583-0387, beacheriaob.com) have pizza at the ready, and Scoops (310 Bay Walk; 631-583-5173, scoopsob.com) is a choice spot for ice cream and other sweets. For tacos and cocktails, Taco Beach (310 Bay Walk; 631-583-5700, tacobeach.com) is back for a second year after opening in 2021, and for some pub fun Castaway Bar and Grill (310 Cottage Walk; 631-583-0330, castawaybarandgrill.com) has a seafood-leaning menu, a bar scene and—new for 2022—a band concert series slated for every Friday and Saturday of the season.

The Ed Traverse Band, Schooner Inn, Ocean Bay Park, Fire Island. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Ocean Bay Park is also a choice to consider, with the iconic Flynn’s (1 Cayuga St.; 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com) back for an 85th year, hosting live music and DJ-driven dance parties on weekends, and offering dinner cruises aboard the 65-foot Moon Chaser vessel. Over at the Fire Island Beach Hotel (25 Cayuga Walk; 631-583-8000, thefibh.com), both guests and the general public alike can take part in the venue’s Tuesday night lobster bakes, starting June 18. The Schooner Inn (57 Bayview Ave.; 631-583-8498, schoonerinnfireisland.com) is also set to open by Memorial Day weekend.

Fire Island Pines is primed for a strong summer scene, with dinner being served Wednesdays thru Mondays at the Pines Bistro (36 Fire Island Blvd.; 631-597-6862, pinesfi.com), while Pines Pizza (36 Fire Island Blvd.; 631-597-3597, pinesfi.com) is open daily starting at 11 a.m. and Canteen (Harbor Walk.; 631-597-6500, pinesfi.com)—with its dockside view, is serving food every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. As for social spots, Blue Whale (70 Picketty Ruff Walk; 631-597-6500, pinesfi.com) has once again brought back its daily Low Tea afternoon gatherings, the Pavilion (36 Fire Island Blvd.; 631-597-6500, pinesfi.com) will be hosting a variety of parties starting Memorial Day weekend, and the Sip 'N Twirl (36 Fire Island Blvd.; 631-597-3599, pinesfi.com) nightspot will be open daily starting at 6 p.m.

Monika Kost and Denise Samide of Huntington stay cool with their Labrador mixes Riley, left, and Murphy on the deck at Cherry's on the Bay in Fire Island's Cherry Grove. Credit: Veronique Louis

Known for its live entertainment, Cherry’s On The Bay (158 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove; 631-597-7859, cherrysonthebay.com) is doing lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends, as well as bingo and trivia nights, DJ parties and its signature drag shows. Cherry Grove Pizza (179 Ocean Walk; 516-597-6766) is clearly a place for a slice but watch its social media for when the kitchen cooks up special dinners like filet mignon, pasta and seafood. The Island Breeze (178 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove; 631-597-9111, theislandbreeze.com) is serving entrees, apps and sandwiches, and Top of the Bay Bistro (1 Dock Walk, Cherry Grove, topofthebaycherrygrove.com), with its beautiful bay views is open and running. Sand Castle On The Ocean (106 Lewis Walk, Cherry Grove; 631-597-4174; fireislandsandcastle.com) is open for lunch and dinner, with live music on Fridays; reservations are recommended. For views of both the bay and ocean, head east to Davis Park where Casino Cafe (1 Trustee Walk; 631-597-9414, casinobarfireisland.com) has a restaurant, a separate bar space and a sunbathed deck.

BEACHES

Visitors arrive at the beach in Ocean Beach, Fire Island. Credit: Linda Rosier

While Fire Island beaches are mostly open to all visitors, it’s important to remember that each is connected to a community where people live, which could affect what is considered allowed or acceptable. Not all hamlets have lifeguards, while others aren’t activating their lifeguards until later in June. Check posted signage before hitting the surf.

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Brandon Drucker, of Old Westbury, and Erika Stopler, of Great Neck, take a picture in front of the Fire Island Lighthouse last June. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Fire Island Lighthouse (1 Burma Rd., Fire Island National Seashore; 631-583-5901, fireislandlighthouse.com) is an amazing sight at a height of 168 feet. The tower is open for tours daily 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.— and masks are still required for 2022; be prepared to socially distance. You can walk from either Kismet or Robert Moses State Park, which should make for a sensational snapshot; the lighthouse’s outdoor Terrace Gift Shop and the first floor of its museum are also open daily.

WALKING TRAILS

The Sunken Forest Preserve is set behind sand dunes and has some trees estimated to be close to 300 years in age. The best way to travel there directly is the ferry to Sailor’s Haven from Sayville (sayvilleferry.com), but anyone can also walk from Cherry Grove (approximately .7 miles from the western edge of the hamlet, 1.5-miles from its dock).

BIKING

On Fire Island, a biker passes Kismet Market. Credit: Linda Rosier

With virtually no cars permitted on Fire Island, there are safe opportunities to pedal around the picturesque communities. It should be noted though, there are rules, including an 8 mph posted speed limit in most places. You’ll need to be ready to ride among pedestrians, so when approaching a walker, ring your bell or give a hardy "on your left" call.

In Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Hardware (482 Bayberry Walk; 631-583-5826, oceanbeachhardware.com) rents out bikes for the day or the week; cycles are also available for rent at Kismet Bike Rentals, also known as "The Bike Guy" (41 Maple Ct.; 516-220-1764), at Corliss Bike and Supply in Fair Harbor (62 Bay Walk; 631-583-5769, corlissbikeandsupply.com) and the OBP Bike Shop (1 Champlain Walk, Ocean Bay Park; 631-583-5111, obpbikes.com).

Be sure to check local codes on where bikes can be wheeled, as communities like Ocean Beach, Cherry Grove and Saltaire are among places where riding restrictions exist. Any posted rules must be observed.