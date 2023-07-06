Fire Island guide: What's new and returning

Despite the fact that many communities found across the Great South Bay are seasonal, there are social spots and restaurants in the area that have lasted decades. And, this summer, there are new offerings brewing on Fire Island.

To understand the pulse of Fire Island, it helps to know what makes its heart beat: communities where people not only go to relax but to cut loose, have fun and be themselves — and these dual seaside/bayside hamlets are served by long-lived businesses that provide familiarity while working to stay fresh.

“As far as changes to the Fire Island ‘scene,’” says, Luke LaPenna, manager of Flynn’s in Ocean Bay Park, which dates back more than 80 years, “of course there are subtle differences year over year, but for the most part, Fire Island continues to be a relaxed and indulgent beach destination where visitors and residents feel free to live their best lives without risk of judgment or persecution.”

Fire Island is also home to two of the earliest openly LGBTQ+ communities, the Pines and Cherry Grove, and according to Daniel Nardicio, a partner in the Ice Palace nightclub, which has existed in the Grove for more than 50 years, “from what I am seeing, there seems to be a huge shift in younger people buying in both the Pines and Grove wanting to stay later in the season. As such, interest in entertainment, hotels, stores, “seems to be higher,” he adds.

He notes that his team is adjusting to this by “booking acts that appeal to the changing tastes,” as well as adding a coffee bar, and increasing the musical options and appearances by celebrity entertainers at the venue.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hop on the ferry and check out what's new.

OCEAN BAY PARK

“SpikeFest on the Beach" event is coming to Flynn's in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island this summer. Credit: Union Square Advertising

Flynn’s has a full calendar of events this summer. The Fire Island hot spot will host its first SpikeFest on the Beach July 8 at noon. During the three-hour bash, guests can sample more than 50 seltzers and canned cocktails. Bands including Enrose, Peoplehood Inc., Samurai Pizza Cats and Out of Pocket are scheduled to play and DJ Beso will also be on-hand to spin. Attendees can play lawn games like giant Jenga, ax-throwing, horseshoes and cornhole. General admission starts at $12.71 (no seltzer sampling), $55.51 gets you three hours of seltzer sampling plus a swag bag, tasting cup, pretzel necklace and food coupon. Returning events this season include family-friendly weekday happy hour (Monday through Friday 5 to 8 p.m.) where kids eat free plus half-price appetizers and drinks, Saturday DJ dance parties and Sunday Funday parties.

More info 1 Cayuga St.; 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com

OCEAN BEACH

Visitors arrive at Fire Island's Ocean Beach. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Palms Hotel and CJs Bar and Restaurant, both rare open-year-round Fire Island establishments, have also changed hands. The new ownership, which also owns neighboring village hospitality spots such as The Landing, Castaway, Taco Beach and Baywalk Café, has renovated the tavern and the hotel’s lobby, as well as 14 of its rooms. The ownership change now grants hotel guests the “Palms Passport,” to be used for discounts at all food establishments within the ownership group on Fire Island.

More info 168 Cottage Walk; 631-583-8870, palmshotelfireisland.com

CHERRY GROVE

Passengers wait at the Cherry Grove dock on Fire Island to board the ferry to Sayville. Credit: John Roca

The Ice Palace nightclub (icepalace.club) has long been a destination for party people, but expect a new experience this summer as a new ownership group has revamped the venue and its adjoining Grove Hotel. Now dubbed Ice Palace 23, the structure, décor, lighting and sound has all been upgraded, and this long-running LGBTQ+ nightspot will see a calendar of entertainment over the summer season. There will be events most nights plus the arrival of a dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” Tuesdays and Thursdays (4 to 6 p.m.) where pooches can play in a kiddie pool while their dog parents try signature espresso-inspired cocktails. Live entertainment this summer includes comedian Paula Poundstone (July 22) and Chita Rivera (Aug. 19). To close the summer, the famed Miss Fire Island Pageant will be returning for a 57th year on Sept. 2.

More info 1 Ocean Walk; 631-597-6600, grovehotel.com

There aren’t many hospitality spots closer to the Atlantic Ocean than The Sand Castle, as the building is only a few footsteps away from the shoreline. The venue is getting guests even closer to the water this season as it’s constructed a tent on the beach. Guests will be able to dine on the sand while choosing from a chef-driven menu and enjoy live music on the weekends. Reservations are encouraged; the kitchen is closed Wednesdays. No fee to reserve.

More info 106 Lewis Walk; 631-597-4174, fireislandsandcastle.com

THE PINES

People visiting this hamlet will find a new snacking opportunity called The Taco Truck serving up tacos and empanadas (open daily 4 to 8 p.m.) at the Blue Whale. The venue is hosting a new weekly Latin party called "Baila Conmigo," 10 p.m. on Fridays at its Sip-N-Twirl club space.

More info Harbor Walk; 631-597-6500, pinesfi.com