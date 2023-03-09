Long Island distilleries sell spirits on the East End and North Shore

Long Island, known for its excellent wines, also boasts a handful of innovative distilleries. At Twin Stills Moonshine in Riverhead, for example, the cocktail menu includes The Bootlegger, made with strawberry moonshine and 100-proof whiskey, and the o’Oldtymer, 50-proof apple pie moonshine drizzled with caramel sauce.

Visitors can also sample small-batch vodka, vermouth, liqueurs, bourbon and rye whiskey. Here are some local distilleries that make and sell the “hard stuff.”

CHANNING DAUGHTERS WINERY, 1927 Scuttle Hole Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-7224, channingdaughters.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round; closed New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Spirits Vervino vermouth and Sagaponack Farm Distillery. Tastings $28 for flights.

GREENPORT DISTILLING AT ONE WOMAN WINERY, 5195 Old North Rd., Southold, 631-765-1200, ext. 1, greenportdistillery.com. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday Spirits Greenport Greenport distilling vodka, Sunken Barrel Bourbon, Whale Rock Gin, One Woman Grappa. Tables are available on a first-come, first serve basis, outdoor seating is weather dependent. Tasting Wine $25 regular flight; $30 reserve flight. Spirts: $20-$45.

LONG ISLAND SPIRITS, 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, 631-630-9322, lispirits.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Spirits LiV vodka, Rough Rider rye, Sorbetta liqueurs include lime, lemon, orange, raspberry, strawberry and watermelon. Specialty spirits Ristretto Espresso vodka, Field & Sound Bourbon, Deepwells gin and Pine Barrens single-malt whiskey. Tastings $11 for three vodkas, $15 for three barrel-aged whiskeys. Assortment of cocktails made with Long Island Spirits available in tasting room, $13-$17.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MONTAUK DISTILLING CO., 24 E. 2nd St., Riverhead, 631-727-6326, montaukdistillingco.com. Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday Spirits include Black Sail Rum, Bellamy Spiced Rum, Navy Strength Rum with a 117 proof, Sunburn Rum, with a bold flavor of cinnamon, Tunney Reserve, an aged 4-year bourbon whiskey, Tunney case strength, an aged 2-year bourbon whiskey, Tunney Apple Redcap Bourbon, Montauk 71sr Regiment Gin, Modico Vodka, and Mermaid Water hard seltzer and Montauk Mary, a Bloody Mary mix. Children and leashed pets are allowed. Reservations needs for buses, limos and groups. Tasting Flights start at $16, bottles start at $20.

ROSE HILL VINEYARDS AND FARMHOUSE, 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck, 631-804-0367, therosehill.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday Spirits Julius Drover Apple Brandy from local apples, aged four years in oak barrels; Julius Drover Alembic Brandy distilled from grapes aged four years in oak barrels. Tastings $28-$30, $25-$125 a bottle.

SAGAPONACK FARM DISTILLERY, 369 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, 631-537-7300, sagaponackfarmdistillery.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed on Tuesday Spirits Potato, wheat and cumber vodka, three variations of potato whiskey; Single Spud spirits, Single Sweet, rhubarb liqueur, Aquavit, American gin and barrel-finished gin; also infused chocolate bars with whiskey and liqueur. Tastings $15 flights and cocktails are $12-$16.

TWIN STILLS MOONSHINE, 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, year-round. Spirits Moonshine liqueur flavors include honey, coffee, apple pie and maple pecan; other flavors will be seasonal (pumpkin spice, blueberry and other berry flavors, chocolate, chocolate raspberry, etc.) When available, fruits from local farms are used to make liqueurs. Children and pets allowed. Tastings $9 for three different varieties.

TWISTED COW DISTILLERY, 13 Hewitt Sq., East Northport, twistedcowdistillery.net. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 2 to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Spirits Produces such housemade offerings as wheat and rye vodkas and specialty bottles like Twisted Richters Cider Pie produced using apples from the nearby orchard. The other half features an attractive tasting room with a cocktail lounge vibe, live music on weekends and bespoke concoctions by a team of mixologists keen on showcasing local spirits. Tastings $40 wheat and rye vodkas per bottle, $35 Twisted Richters Cider Pie per bottle.