National Christmas tree lighting tickets

WASHINGTON, D.C. The National Park Service is offering more free tickets for this year's national Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1 in front of the White House.

The park service will distribute 3,000 tickets for seats and 14,000 standing-room tickets through an online lottery. The ticket lottery opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through Nov. 7 at 9:59 p.m. -- enter at thenationaltree.org. Tickets will be mailed to the lottery winners. The president and his family traditionally light the tree.