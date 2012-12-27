NYC New Year's Eve options

Get off the couch, turn off the TV -- it's not too late for a memorable New Year's Eve in New York City. And no, you don't have to jostle through the crowds in Times Square. Here are five fun last-minute alternatives for ringing in 2013.

EMERALD NUTS MIDNIGHT RUN If you made a resolution to get in shape, get a jump-start with the New York Road Runners in Central Park. The fun includes dancing, a costume contest and parade, and a 4-mile run that begins at midnight sharp, complete with fireworks.

WHEN | WHERE Dancing and costume contest begin at 10 p.m. at the Central Park Bandshell (closest entrance is East 72nd Street at Fifth Avenue); fireworks and race begin at midnight.

INFO Race entry fee $55 in advance, 212-860-4455, nyrr.org

NEW YEAR'S EVE CONCERT FOR PEACE Leonard Bernstein founded this concert in 1984, and it's since become an annual favorite. Hosted by Harry Smith and featuring the Cathedral Choir and Orchestra with special guest Judy Collins, the evening will include works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Beethoven.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. at Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave.

INFO $75, 212-316-7540, stjohndivine.org

CHERI OTERI During her years on Saturday Night Live, Oteri gained notoriety for her celebrity portrayals and physical comedy, as well as making "Simmer down now!" a household catchphrase. A night of hysterics awaits -- the free glass of champagne and two complimentary drinks almost guarantee it.

WHEN | WHERE Shows at 5:30, 8, and 10:30 at Laughing Devil Comedy Club, 4738 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

INFO Tickets start at $60, 347-913-3845, laughingdevil.com/nye.cfm

THE BLACK AND WHITE MASKED BALL If you're looking for surreal fun, this party's 13-piece band, aerialists, burlesque beauties and DJ are ready to meet your every eccentric expectation. Just like the infamous soiree thrown by Truman Capote, this event requires black-and-white attire (though masks are optional).

WHEN | WHERE 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Irondale Center, 85 S. Oxford St., Brooklyn

INFO Tickets start at $20, geminiandscorpio.com/events.html

FRANCOIS K & TEDD PATTERSON Dance yourself into 2013 with two legendary New York City DJs. Francois K helped usher in the era of house music, and his hallowed parties made him a clubland star; Tedd Patterson is a favorite of international audiences, thanks to his mix of contemporary and classic dance music.

WHEN | WHERE 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cielo, 18 Little West 12th St.

INFO $60, 212-645-5700, cieloclub.com