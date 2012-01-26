Paradise found at Atlantis in the Bahamas

My daughter circled the sun, bobbing around the yellow mosaic tile work at the bottom of the pool at Atlantis in the Bahamas. Everywhere in the Royal Baths, the water was no deeper than 3 feet, which meant my 9-year-old could touch the bottom wherever she happened to float.

I felt no need to play lifeguard. My iced coffee was within arm's reach. A newspaper, unopened, lay at the foot of the lounge chair. I closed my eyes, preparing to take my own dive, not into water but deep relaxation, the tropical kind that leaves you sweating, listless and absolutely blissful.

That's when I heard the shriek.

A woman was racing down the Leap of Faith -- a near-vertical slide that starts at the top of a mock Mayan temple and shoots riders in a clear tube through shark-infested waters -- and she was screaming all the way. A few minutes later, another daredevil, another cry; the rhythm kept up all day and soon was nothing more than background noise, like the squawk of an insistent bird.

ABOUT THE RESORT

Complete relaxation was not in the cards for me at Atlantis Paradise Island, and I never should have dreamed it was. The resort, on a spit of land called Paradise Island near the Bahamas' capital city of Nassau, is designed to recall the mythic lost city of Atlantis. It boasts a 141-acre, open-air water park with two rivers, including a mile-long version with rapids and rolling waves, 18 water slides and so many swimming pools that visitors can choose a different one each day for nearly two weeks.

The resort also has more than a dozen marine habitats that show off the likes of clown fish, sea turtles, starfish and sharks. There's Atlantis Pals, where you can create a keepsake stuffed animal, a pottery place, a Caribbean cottage-style shopping complex and a movie theater. Given all the enticing options, my daughter and I were often on the run -- or plunging down a slide.

Quieter, grown-up pleasures include a spa, a posh hotel with an adults-only pool, restaurants by big-name chefs and a golf course. Parents can drop their children at a variety of kids' clubs if they want to partake. I left those experiences to others, except for the shortcut to dinner through the casino, where even the cigarette smoke didn't stop my daughter from pausing to ogle the slots with their whirling fruit, flashing lights and chiming bells. You have to marvel at anyone who might go to Atlantis and leave richer.

EXPENSIVE TREATS

I was at the resort because last winter, banner ads kept popping up on my computer: Atlantis was offering a free airline seat for a companion! The fourth night for free! The fourth night for free plus two free dolphin experiences! The dolphins finally did me in. My daughter had long wanted to frolic with her favorite marine mammal. More important, I had grown increasingly intrigued by the onslaught of offerings. I knew the resort was huge. With six distinct hotels in a range of prices, it has an abundance of rooms to fill. I also surmised that the economic downturn had left plenty of vacancies. But were the deals actual bargains? A freebie frolic with a dolphin certainly is, but we still spent boatloads of money.

An average of $160 a day flew out of my wallet (or, rather, was garnered with a swipe of my room key, making purchases a bit more mindless). And that was beyond the cost of the room -- $1,000 for three nights. Granted, we declined the gratis fourth night, so we packed a lot of souvenir buying into three days. And vacationers looking for a more predictable price can sign up for a meal plan. But for us, the $20 breakfasts at Starbucks (two drinks, two muffins and fruit), the snorkeling equipment rental, the pricey dinners and the sundry sunglasses and stuffed animal purchases added up.

A fellow mom warned me that if you want photos of your child cuddling a dolphin -- and who doesn't? -- it'll cost $60 for the basic package and more than $200 for one that includes photos and a CD of all images snapped by the resort photographer. That's because you are forbidden from carrying your own camera into the water for the dolphin experience, even if you are only wading thigh-deep.

The resort lures visitors with giveaways but gets its money anyway. And, frankly, I am glad the tactic worked with me.

ACTIVITIES ABOUND

I had far more fun than I had imagined I would, riding the swells on the river in a double inner tube beside my squealing girl, racing down slides and diving into ocean waves.

It was not just easy access to the Atlantic or the impeccably groomed grounds or the riotous water park that made me like Atlantis so much. It was also the remarkable marine life, which Atlantis features almost everywhere.

A ray flipped up a wing, as if to welcome us, even before we checked into our room at the Royal Towers hotel. The main lobby is open to the lower level, where expansive windows offer views of an ocean's worth of fish as part of a display known as the Dig.

That aquatic showcase plays up the lost-city theme with grouper, sharks and other species gliding among imaginary Atlantis ruins. The Dig also holds special tanks for venomous lionfish, sea horses, jellyfish and moray eels, among other showy sea creatures. The lighting is dim, the hallways are mazelike and the ruins have mysterious petroglyphs, so you feel as though you're on an underwater expedition. The great find is not the lost city, but the amazing, graceful creatures of the ocean. We spent hours there.

The next day, after paddleboarding in the calm lagoon, my daughter and I grabbed lunch at an open-air restaurant that overlooks a shark pool. The meal was nice, but the best treat came afterward, when we headed downstairs to the powder room.

There again we found walls of windows for up-close views of marine life. Then we rounded a corner and came upon an arched, acrylic-covered walkway, as long as a football field, with the predators swimming overhead. The experience was probably the closest I'll ever come to scuba diving. My daughter liked it almost as much as the puffer fish pond near our hotel.

On our last full day at Atlantis, we walked to Dolphin Cay, a man-made environment filled with seawater and dolphins. We joined a group of 10 others, shimmied into wet suits, watched a video about dolphins and finally headed into the water to meet our pal.

The trainer told us a bit about dolphins, pointing out that the film over its eyes protects it from saltwater and sun (so "don't touch it!"). Then it was playtime. We got to hug and kiss the bottlenose, feed it and watch it twirl and jump with other dolphins in a grand finale show, culminating in a goodbye wave of flippers.

The experience was a microcosm of Atlantis itself: a tad expensive (I couldn't resist the photos), entirely wonderful and over much too soon.

IF YOU GO

ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND

888-877-7525

atlantis.com

GETTING THERE Several carriers offer nonstop flights from New York City to Nassau. Round-trip fares for early March are currently averaging $300.

GETTING AROUND Taxi, bus and shuttle service runs between the airport and the resort. Atlantis runs a shuttle to transport guests around its vast property.

WHAT IT COSTS March rates start around $349 for rooms in the Beach Tower, Atlantis' "most affordable" accommodations -- and $649 for the Royal Towers. There are four other hotels within the resort. A variety of optional meal plans are offered, from $75 a day per adult ($29 ages 7-11), which includes breakfast and dinner (no alcohol or bottled water). The more you spend, the wider the range of restaurants you can choose from.

THE DEALS Atlantis frequently offers deals that include a free night, airfare credit or other extras. Currently, guests can get the fourth night free and one airfare credit of up to $250 a room for stays through June 20 that are booked by Feb. 6.