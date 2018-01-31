Resorts World Catskills to open in Monticello on Feb. 8

High rollers needn’t head to Las Vegas — or even Atlantic City — to get a gaming fix anymore.

Resorts World Casino, which operates the casino near Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, is set to open a new casino and resort in Monticello, New York, on Thursday, Feb. 8. Resorts World Catskills will feature approximately 100,000 square feet of casino floor with more than 150 live table games and 2,150 slot machines.

The 18-story resort hotel has 332 all-suite rooms, along with a spa, a fitness room and two indoor pools. Room rates in mid-February start at $299 per night weekdays and $499 per night weekends. Reservations are now being accepted.

Dining options include an Asian restaurant, a sports bar and a fast casual food court; there will ultimately be 10 bars or restaurants, including a steakhouse created by chef Scott Conant. Live entertainment will be presented in a 2,500-seat event center, and in smaller bars and lounges.

An indoor water park, from the developers of the Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark in the Poconos, is scheduled open on the site in 2019.

INFO 833-586-9358, rwcatskills.com