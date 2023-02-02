Romantic getaways on Long Island, New York State, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire to book this season

Elevate this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration with a stay at one of these romantic hotels, where getting cozy comes in many forms. Couples can try new activities and indulgences aplenty — heat things up with a couple’s yoga workout, chill out (for real) in a room filled with snow, luxuriate with a bottle of fine champagne, or snuggle next to a firepit, complete with s’mores.

Oheka Castle

Enjoy a romantic dinner inside Oheka Castle this season. Credit: Brett Matthews Photography

Stick close to home and get a glimpse at how the other half lives with a stay at this historic mansion, once the private residence of Otto Kahn. The financier and philanthropist built the 127-room estate in 1919, using it as a summer home that was known for its lavish parties. These days Oheka is a familiar site on television (“ Royal Pains”), in movies (“ The Emperors Club”), even a Taylor Swift music video, but it also operates as a hotel and restaurant where romance is in the air year-round.

Weekday packages include the date night package, which comes with a night in the hotel, a three-course dinner for two at OHK Bar & Restaurant with a bottle of house wine, champagne and chocolate strawberries in the room and continental breakfast ($825 a couple). The similarly priced marriage proposal package throws in rose petal turndown service. Optional add-ons include a guided tour of the estate and formal gardens ($15 a person) and a one-hour in-room couple’s massage ($400). If you can’t spend the night, the restaurant also plans a special three-course Valentine’s Day dinner ($175 a person).

INFO: 135 W. Gate Dr., Huntington; 631-659-1400, Oheka.com

Wylder Windham

Plan a cozy escape at Wylder Windham in upstate New York. Guests can hang by the firepit, explore the outdoors and even bring Fido along for the ride. Credit: Wylder Windham

This new northern Catskills hotel is actually more than 140 years old. It started out as the family-owned Thompson House Resort, but reopened last summer as the third hotel in the Wylder chain after a significant renovation. The hotel’s 110 guest rooms are set in seven historic buildings, many with balconies overlooking Windham Mountain or the Batavia Kill River, some with claw-foot tubs. If you want to bring the family, there’s a four-bedroom farmhouse that can also be booked.

In winter months, Windham is primarily a ski resort and the hotel shuttle, a restored vintage Land Rover, will take guests to the nearby Windham slopes. Warm up from a day on the slopes in one of the wood-fired saunas that dot the 20-acre property. Or head to the basement rec room for some pool or arcade games. For dinner, the hotel’s Babblers restaurant offers comfort food like beef stew and mac and cheese and the bakery is known for a strawberry rhubarb pie that reviews suggest might become the new love of your life. Starting room rates mid-February range from $265 to $384, the Farmhouse starts at $1,650; the couple’s retreat add-on includes a bottle of house wine, chocolate strawberries and a sauna reservation, $65; the campfire add-on comes with a bottle of wine and a s’mores kit, $50.

INFO: 19 NY-296, Windham, New York; 518-734-4510, Wylderhotels.com

The Lodge at Woodloch

Take a romantic getaway not too far from home at The Lodge at Woodloch. Guests can enjoy amenities like spa treatments, going for a swim in the indoor pool or snowshoeing on the property. Credit: The Lodge at Woodloch

You could go to this all-inclusive resort to simply chill out, but you’d be missing a lot. The 500-acre lake property in the heart of the Poconos is all about trying something new, with about 35 classes and other events on the schedule daily. Mid-February activities include mountain biking, birding, ice fishing or a hike to the resort’s nearby farm, along with access to fitness facilities, cooking and group fitness classes. All stays include three meals in the lodge’s farm-to-table restaurant TREE.

The spa has just introduced several new services based on the idea that heating and cooling the body is good for you, including the Tyrolean bucket shower (the sudden splash of cold water supposedly strengthens the immune system and increases metabolism and circulation). For a more gentle cooling, there’s something called the snow room — think cold sauna with packed dry snow instead of hot rocks (the resort says it’s the first in the United States). Finally, there’s a coed Himalayan salt sauna (where at the very least you can warm up.) The two-night romance package includes a bottle of wine with two Riedel wineglasses, a couple’s yoga book, bath and body oil, as well as sweets and flowers on arrival, along with $170 spa credit per person each night; a midweek stay in February starts at $1,451 a night per couple. Basic one-night stays start at $1,058. Note that children under 16 are not allowed.

INFO: 109 River Birch Ln., Hawley, Pennsylvania; 800-966-3562, thelodgeatwoodloch.com

Adventure Suites

Escape from reality and take a trip back in time at the Love Shake by Adventure Suites in North Conway, NH. Credit: Adventure Suites

Go all-in with one of the themed suites at this hotel, nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Cupid’s Corner is a two-room suite with a canopy bed and a red, heart-shaped hot tub. In a more psychedelic mood? There’s The Love Shack, with a gas fireplace, hot tub and major lighting effects in the tin roof. Or if you’re feeling wild, go for The Jungle, an animal-themed room with lots of greenery and African-themed carvings, or the Roman Rendezvous, with a domed fiber optic ceiling that simulates a night sky with shooting stars. The hotel’s White Horse Saloon has basics like pizza and wings and there’s a spa that offers a couple’s foot soak in front of the fireplace with a bottle of champagne and charcuterie board ($175). Midweek rates for suites start at $199 for two; add-ons include a bottle of Dom Pérignon day ($225); chocolate- covered strawberries and a bottle of Prosecco ($45); silk rose petals sprinkled around the room ($20).

Add adventure to the mix with a trip to the nearby Ice Castles in North Woodstock, NH (24 Clark Farm Rd., icecastles.com). Cuddle up as you explore the caverns and tunnels, go snow tubing, take a sleigh ride or enjoy a walk through the forest. If you have a special moment in mind, reserve the intimate Arctic Alcove ($450 on Feb. 14). It’s a seasonal attraction, so be aware that it’s weather-dependent and can sell out. General admission is $20 Tuesday though Thursday, $29 Friday and Saturday.

INFO: 3440 White Mountain Hwy., North Conway, New Hampshire; 603-356-9744, adventuresuites.com