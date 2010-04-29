Stratosphere tower SkyJump opens in Las Vegas

Visitors to the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas no longer need an elevator to get down from Sin City's highest building.

A new ride is giving daredevils a cable, a platform and a chance to jump to a blue and black target 829 feet below.

SkyJump Las Vegas has opened as the world's highest commercial "decelerator descent." A cable line guides jumpers down from a metal platform, with views of the Las Vegas Strip along the way. The ride was certified by Guinness World Records as the highest of its kind.

Taking the plunge costs $99.99 - or $114.99 if you want a souvenir DVD as proof.

Details at skyjumplasvegas.com.