TOP 10 GRAND OLD U.S. HOTELS From the Los Angeles Times:

1. Ahwahnee, Yosemite National Park, Calif.

2. Benbow Inn, Garberville, Calif.

3. Hay-Adams, Washington, D.C.

4. Hotel del Coronado, Coronado, Calif.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.