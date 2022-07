According to Lonely Planet's "1000 Ultimate Experiences," these are the top-10 cities for iconic food:

1. Tapas in Barcelona, Spain

2. Pasta in Naples, Italy

3. Doner kebab in Istanbul, Turkey

4. Steamed dumplings in Shanghai, China

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.