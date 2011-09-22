Travel

Top 10 places to travel with your pet

PET-FRIENDLY PROPERTIES According to a survey of pet owners by TripAdvisor.com(average nightly rates in parentheses):

1. Affinia Dumont, Manhattan ($192-$614)

2. Hotel Monaco, Portland, Ore. ($126-$325)

3. Ocean Park Resort, Myrtle Beach, S.C. ($57-$150)

4. Palomar, Washington, D.C. ($182-$557)

5. A Laughing Horse Lodge, Port Aransas, Texas ($59-$239)

6. The Paw House Inn, West Rutland, Vt. ($135-$255)

7. Carmel Country Inn, Carmel, Calif. ($195-$395)

8. Hotel Marlowe, Cambridge, Mass. ($204-$489)

9. La Quinta Inn & Suites, Valdosta, Ga. ($89-$128)

10. Cypress Inn, Carmel, Calif. ($150-$575)

