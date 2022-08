The top 10 Spring Break vacation rental hot spots:

1. Gulf Shores, Ala.

2. Hilton Head, S.C.

3. Kissimmee, Fla.

4. Destin, Fla.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.