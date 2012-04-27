Travel apps can't beat a guidebook

Yes, it makes your suitcase heavier. Yes, it takes up more space. But all the travel e-books and mobile app guides in the world put together are still less handy than a sturdy little guidebook you can hold in your hand. Among the recent crop, here are five volumes that are worthwhile for your summer travel planning.

THE LONDON MAPGUIDE (Seventh Edition) (Penguin, $12). Capsule version of London highlights is complemented by extraordinarily detailed street maps. This is the map to use when visiting London as a student, tourist or while attending the Olympics. The $12 cover price is a bargain compared to the roaming charges you'd rack up searching map apps on your phone.

PASSPORTER'S WALT DISNEY WORLD 2012, by Jennifer, Dave and Allison Marx (PassPorter, $24.95). Disney is so popular that most books on the subject are updated every year. This family-friendly guide has organizing folders in back and clear maps, ratings, reviews and updates.

TRAVEL GUIDE TO ITALY (Lonely Planet, $25.99). For travelers roaming far from Rome, this color guidebook has a more elegant presentation than usual but keeps the gritty Lonely Planet voice. Available in Kindle and Nook formats.

EXPLORER'S GUIDE MAINE (16th Edition), by Christina Tree and Nancy English (Countryman Press, $22.95). A series best for people who seek calm, peaceful trips to beautiful, scenic spots, it offers intelligent guidance to the quirky state. In stores June 4; Kindle and Nook formats available.

FROMMER'S EXPLORING AMERICA BY RV, by Harry Basch and Shirley Slater (Frommer's, $19.99). It's the latest edition of this RV advice book by a traveling power couple.