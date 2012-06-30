Travel deals of the week

TOUR

Save more than $300 a person on a fall trip to Croatia with Tripmasters. The Oct. 17 trip starts at $1,477 a person double and includes air from Newark to Dubrovnik and out of Zagreb; in-country flight; six nights' lodging in Dubrovnik and Zagreb; daily breakfast; all fees and taxes. Booked separately, airfare and hotels would cost more than $1,800.

INFO 800-430-0484, tripmasters.com

PACKAGE

When in Vegas, be one with the revelers. ARIA Resort & Casino's "Summer of Seduction" package caters to trendsters who want to hit the pool and club scene. The deal includes a two-night stay in a deluxe king room with $50 breakfast credit, VIP passes for the resort's pool lounge and 2-for-1 cocktail passes at its Deuce Lounge and Gold Boutique club. It's priced from $345 for Monday-Wednesday arrivals, $480 for Thursday-Saturday arrivals. Use codes VIPSUMWD or VIPSUMWE.

INFO 866-359-7757, arialasvegas.com

CRUISES

Crystal Cruises, an all-inclusive cruise line, is offering low, limited-time fares on a dozen new cruises in southern Europe. The trips, which run from five to eight nights, depart July through December from such ports as Athens, Barcelona, Rome, Casablanca, Istanbul and the Canary Islands. For example, a deluxe stateroom on the Aug. 1 departure aboard the Crystal Serenity's five-night cruise from Cannes, France, to Rome starts at $1,310 a person double. Add $210 in taxes and port fees. Book by Aug. 31 for all cruises.

INFO 888-799-4625, crystalcruises.com