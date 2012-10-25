Travel deals of the week

CARIBBEAN

The Curaçao Tourist Board has a slew of deals on hotels, attractions, diving excursions and more. Among the specials: Receive a free fourth night at the Hilton Curaçao (a value of $150); a $100 food and beverage credit and 10-minute massage at Floris Suite Hotel (minimum three-night stay); a $25 combo ticket to the Curaçao Ostrich Farm and Amazonia at L'aldea, a savings of $10; and a free round-trip shuttle ride (value $50 to $80) from your hotel to a participating restaurant. Travel by Dec. 15.

INFO 800-328-7222, curacao.com/deals

CRUISE

American Cruise Lines is offering savings of $400 per stateroom on all 2013 cruises booked by Nov. 17. Prices vary by itinerary. For example, with the discount, the seven-night Historic South and Golden Isles cruise that sails round-trip between Charleston, S.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., starts at $3,395 per person double, plus $250 port charges. Departures March through May and November and December.

INFO 800-460-4518, americancruiselines.com

BAHAMAS & JAMAICA

Breezes Resort and Spa is offering up to $510 in airfare credits at its all-inclusive, adults-only properties in the Bahamas and Jamaica. Stay at least four nights at Breezes Bahamas in Nassau and receive a $250 credit per room; couples now pay from $1,030, including taxes. At Breezes Negril, receive a $510 credit; four nights starts at $1,290 for two guests. Book by Oct. 31; travel by Dec. 21. To receive the air credit, you can book the flight through Breezes or separately.

INFO 877-273-3937, breezes.com

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Purchase a two-day ticket to the Universal Orlando Resort, currently $119 plus tax for one adult, and receive a third day's admission free. The ticket allows access to both theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure, as well as live entertainment at Universal CityWalk. Purchase by June 16; the ticket is valid for 14 days from the first use and must be used in full by June 30.

INFO 877-801-9720, universalorlando.com