Ski packages, cruises and more travel deals

PACKAGE

Whistler Blackcomb in the Canadian Coastal Mountains is offering a premium ski package. The Ultimate Whistler Experience starts at $1,368 a person double, plus tax, and includes five nights at a four-star hotel in Whistler Village; three-day lift ticket at Whistler Blackcomb (normally from $216); one-day, four-run elite heli-skiing adventure package ($881); and two merino wool clothing items from Icebreaker (worth $100 each). For example, in early April, the package with a double room at the Aava Hotel costs $1,425 a person double with tax. Book by Jan. 21; travel by April 19. Lowest rates are Jan. 4-Feb. 6 and April 6-19. Book at 888-600-2630.

INFO whistlerblackcomb.com

CRUISES

American Cruise Lines is offering a free pre-cruise night on March 27 to celebrate the Queen of the West's first sailing of the season on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The free night plus seven-night cruise, which sails round-trip from Portland, Oregon, starts at $3,975 a person double, plus $250 port charges and taxes. The deal includes a pre-cruise tour of Portland's Pittock Mansion, followed by an onboard dinner and entertainment. The package is valued at about $587.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO 800-460-4518, americancruiselines.com

Victoria Cruises has reduced prices on its January and February sailings along China's Yangtze River. The Three Gorges Highlights cruise now starts at $470 a person double, with taxes (a savings of $510) -- a four-night itinerary when traveling upstream from Yichang to Chongqing, and a three-night cruise for the reverse trip. Also, a package of three shore excursions costs $65, a savings of $25. Longer itineraries also are available at a discount.

INFO 800-348-8084, victoriacruises.com

HOTELS

Astotel Hotels, 14 independent properties in Paris, is offering savings of up to 25 percent for stays until Jan.19. For example, at the Hotel George Opera, two guests pay from $111 a night; rate includes breakfast, Wi-Fi, afternoon soft drinks and taxes. Usual price starts at about $149 a night.

INFO astotel.com/uk