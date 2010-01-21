With great resort amenities, who needs theme parks?

We waved theme-park tickets in the air, and we promised sweet treats. But nothing tempted our children to leave the water park at a family resort where we stayed for five days. Taking note of our negotiations, a resort staff member offered free advice: On the next visit, don't overschedule the kids and just enjoy free perks at the resort. With all the bells and whistles of an amusement park, the resort offered tough competition for other entertainment options.

What's more, with a sports bar, a basketball court and a day spa, the hotel provided activities for every age group. Clearly, the best family vacations have something for everyone, including an affordable price tag.

Stay centered with our family-friendly travel plan:

REVIEW PERKS

Breakfast, business services and swimming pools are standard amenities, but many hotels offer more. Self-service laundry machines can be invaluable, enabling the entire family to pack light and avoid hefty baggage fees. Shuttle service to nearby attractions is often complimentary, requiring only a tip. Other perks may include free miniature golf courses, big-screen movie showings, comedy shows, family bingo games and karaoke night. On-site entertainment saves gas, time and money.

PACKAGE DEALS

All-access day passes with unlimited rides or theme park access eliminate worries about extra fees or time limits. Many cruise companies and family resorts sell packages with meals and entertainment included, allowing parents and children alike to relax.

EMBRACE YOUR INNER CHILD

Water activities, nature and animals are popular with travelers of all ages - but especially children. Termas Papallacta, an affordable hot springs resort in the mountains of Ecuador, offers a nature trail with llama pastures, horseback riding and spa services. Other features include shallow pools of warm water for kids and free fireside Wi-Fi in the hotel lobby for adults. Costa Rica offers several kid-friendly attractions such as sea turtles, river rafting, exotic birds and zip-line rides through the forest canopy in Monteverde, where tourists - attached by only a harness and a carabiner - ride along high cables.

GO LOW-TECH

During a lunch break at an amusement park, our eldest son enjoyed bird-watching. His unscheduled delight reminded us that some of the best vacation moments are free. Likewise, community playgrounds and public beaches with kite-rental services also have provided low-cost snapshot memories. The best family resorts recognize the value of low-tech entertainment and provide free access to family board games, books and craft materials.