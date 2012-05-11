Yotel: A place to stay at Heathrow

Between the Olympics and a certain queen's Diamond Jubilee, expect plenty of airport delays in London this summer. That could mean napping with the masses in the vast open seating areas of Heathrow.

But here's a tip. Tucked away in Terminal 4 is a futuristic little place called the Yotel, where for as little as 32 pounds, or $51, for a single, you can grab a few hours of shut-eye and a hot shower.

My wife and I flew into London on a long layover after midnight and were leaving for the United States in late morning. Heathrow has other hotels in the neighborhood, but closer ones are pricey for what would be five hours of sleep at best. And there would be shuttle anxiety: Will it be on time? How long is the ride? The Yotel is in the airport, not near the airport.

Online, I had booked eight hours (the minimum is four) in a premium Yotel unit with a comfy queen-size bed (78.5 pounds or $125). Prices for the premium rise $12.70 for each hour more than four.

THE GOOD There's a large TV and an automated bed, which sits up like a recliner, then deploys flat for sleeping. The glassed-in bathroom has the first "rain" shower head I've ever liked.

THE BAD Space is tight when the bed is deployed, so two people can get tangled. The automated check-in rejected my American credit card three times before finally ingesting it and spitting it back out with a receipt but no key card.

But all in all, well worth it. There should be a lot more of these.