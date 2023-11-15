White chocolate holiday candy bark

12 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup crushed candy canes

½ cup mini gum drops

1/4 cup crumbled gingersnaps





1. Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil.



2. Put 1 inch of water in the bottom of a double boiler or a medium saucepan and bring to a bare simmer. Place the chocolate in the top of the double boiler or in a stainless-steel bowl big enough to rest on top of the saucepan, and set it on top of the simmering water, making sure that the water doesn't touch the bottom of the bowl. Heat, whisking occasionally, until most of the chocolate is completely melted. Remove from heat and whisk until completely smooth.



3. Use a small metal spatula to spread the chocolate in an even layer across the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle with the crushed candy canes, gum drops, and gingersnaps. Let stand until solid, about 45 minutes. Break into pieces before packing in an airtight container.

Makes about 1 pound candy. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.