The Long Island families of those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, have mourned for a decade, and many have sought meaning in the deaths of the people they loved. They have watched important family events come and go, each time thinking of the loved one who was not there. They have remembered. They have survived.

Margie Miller of Baldwin, who lost her husband Joel that day, summed it up this way: "What makes me go forward is trying to live with the grief and not in the grief."

Newsday has launched a major multimedia project to honor the memory of nearly 500 Long Islanders lost at the World Trade Center a decade ago, and to honor those families forced to go on without them. So far, nearly 100 families have shared stories of loss and survival with Newsday, in a series of telephone or videotaped interviews, and we hope every family will participate. Newsday has partnered with the journalism program at Stony Brook University, whose students helped create the videos. The project will continue to grow online and in print, to create a permanent record for Long Island to remember those who died, and to reflect on how the events of that day have reshaped the lives of their families.

For every victim, we have created a memorial page online for family and friends to post photos and memories. Each day, Newsday will print victim profiles and family interviews about life in the decade since the World Trade Center attacks.

We encourage everyone who wants to participate to view the videos and memorial pages, and to add photos and memories. The project will be available for everyone, regardless of whether they are newsday.com subscribers.

To participate in 9/11 A Decade Later: Long Island Remembers, contact reporters Ridgely Ochs at ridgely.ochs@newsday.com, or Chau Lam at chau.lam@newsday.com, or submit memories, photos and videos of victims in our online database.