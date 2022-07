Friend wants fire station named in his honor

I knew him back from the time he served as a Guardsman at the former Roslyn Air National Guard Station in Roslyn. I wanted to share the fact that I wanted to try and commemorate the former station in memory of Andrew Brunn. Here is an old article from the Roslyn News from September 2008 on that story.

Master Sergeant Jan Klebukowski, Glen Cove

22-year veteran of the New York Air National Guard (retired)