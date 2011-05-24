Memories of Bart Ruggiere

Bart's first-grade teacher recalls early years

I am proud to say I was Bart's first-grade teacher at Guggenheim School in Port Washington.

Dear Pat, Kathleen and Mark,

I haven't seen any of you since the beautiful Memorial Mass for Bart at St. Mary's Church. I think of you and Bart so often. How wonderful that Mark and Bart's friends get together each month. The Bart Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center must be such a rewarding project.

Three boys that I taught in first grades at Guggenheim have died ... Paul Siciliani died in 2006 of a reoccurance of a brain tumor he had as a kindergartener and Michael Chiavola who died of a drug overdose a few years ago ... and Bart. I loved each of them and think of them and smile remembering them as little boys way back in the 70s.

God bless your family. I know Bart watches over you from heaven. This 9/11 will be especially hard for you. Ten years is a long time ... but not long enough to ever forget him.

Love,

Mary DeNisco, Port Washington

Watching 9/11 memorials 'too sad'

I am Bart's aunt -- his mother's sister. I have never been to Ground Zero or watched the memorial on TV each year on 9/11. I have tried, but just keep crying, so I turn it off. Even though I have wanted to, I haven't had the privilege of hearing his name read by relatives. I never get that far, because it is just too sad.

Bart & Claudia had a wonderful short-lived life and a terrific future ahead of them. Claudia did a great job expressing herself by writing the book, "Love You-Mean It." Anyone wanting to read about families of 9/11 would get an in-depth look of behind the scene.

Bart was very energetic. His was always moving. He sure did love his ice cream. He gets that trait from his grandmother, Anna Ward Beere. She died within a month after Bart on Oct. 6, 2001. Bart is surely missed by his entire family & friends.

Maureen & Joe Crespo, Whaleyville, Md. (previously 51-year residents of Oceanside)