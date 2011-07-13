Memories of Edward Schunk

Coworker: Fond memories of 'Cotton'

Eddie worked for me at RMJ Securities for a few years when he first started in the business. His perfectly combed white hair instantly earned him the nickname, "Cotton."

In my 30 years on Wall Street, I never met a kinder more honest person than him. He was always able to find the silver lining in every situation. When things were stressful, Eddie would stand up and say something ridiculous. Then he flashed that smile of his. That got everyone to laugh and loosen up. He was one in a million. I truly wish I had the opportunity to spend more time with him. Our loss is God’s gain.

"Hit em straight up there Eddie."



Brian Marro, Palm Beach, Fla.