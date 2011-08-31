Memories of Frank Schott

Frank 'would go out his way' to help

I had the privilege of knowing Frank since he was a teenager transplanted because of his dad's job from Long Island to Rhode Island. Seeing him return after college to Long Island, work on Wall Street, become a proud father and great caring husband. His parents and sister, Janet, were so proud of him. May he always be remembered by is caring for his family, parents, friends and neighbors. He would go out of his way and help everyone.

Don Pfail, Garden City