Memories of John Salerno

Coach: Pepe had a 'contagious' spirit

I had the pleasure of coaching a young Pepe Salerno in youth lacrosse at PYA (Port Washington Youth Activities) in 1984. He was a great kid, small in stature, but big in heart and pound-for-pound the toughest and one of the best players on that youth team. His spirit was contagious even then as I believe that youth team went undefeated that year.

He went on to star for Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington and helped lead the lacrosse team to the Nassau County finals his senior year. He leveraged that skill to succeed at Nassau Community and then St. John's, which he parlayed not only to a pro lacrosse career, but a burgeoning career on Wall Street.

Pepe is one of those people whose memory will remain forever with all those he has touched.

Julius Picardi, Floral Park