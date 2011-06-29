Memories of Kevin Smith

Girl scout troop won't forget him

We are just a small girl scout troop in Mastic, CA 1795 (we started doing this nine years ago as daisies). However, we always go to the Kevin Smith Park on 9/11 to remember him with flowers, poems and even stepping stones. We just wanted to say thank you and you will never be forgotten. You were amazing.

Diane Artus, Mastic

Kevin was 'epitome of community service'

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kevin Smith graduated from Island Trees High School in 1972. In order for us to memorialize his name -- for our students to know the heroic path he chose after leaving our doors -- we set up the "Island Trees Memorial Alumni Heroes Scholarship Fund." We've given approximately $50,000 to graduating seniors since 2002. Kevin was indeed the epitome of community service, for which he will always be remembered.

Our students look up to him for his leadership, humble nature and his love of community and fellowship. His name will live on forever at Island Trees High School, where a plaque in his name is memorialized in the main lobby. He was more than an alumnus, he was our hero.

Donna Donahue, Wading River

Alumni Heroes Scholarhip

Kevin was 'first in line' to face danger

I remember Kevin back in the days before he became a NYC firefighter. Kevin lived in my Long Island neighborhood, East Farmingdale, soon after he got out of the Marine Corp., and it was there and later at the WTC site where I’ll always remember him.

Kevin was a volunteer fireman in the East Farmingdale Fire Department during the late 1970s and early 1980s, and it was here where he excelled not only as a firefighter but also as a mentor to many of the younger guys at the time, like myself. Always first in line to face danger, Kevin could always be counted on when it came down to crunch time. The hotter the fire the bigger the smile, there wasn’t a better man to get the job done. As tough as he was, Kevin had another side of him too. He was a man who respected others, and in return he gained respect from all that knew him.

I was lucky to know Kevin Smith and I will not forget what he did for all of us.

Ed Fiedler, East Farmingdale