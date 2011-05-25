Memories of Mark Ellis

'An amazing young man'

Mark Ellis was my cousin. I was the oldest of the grandchildren. Mark was a loving and caring person, even though he was 10 years younger than me I could always go to him for advice and to cheer me up if I was down.

He always wanted to be a police officer, he was always pretending to arrest my brother and I when we would have an argument. There wasn't a mean bone in his body. When he came to me to talk about becoming a police officer he was down because everyone didn't want him to enter as they were worried for his safety. I was worried, too, but I told him to go with his heart.

He could only bring a few people to his graduation and he invited me to be there with my aunt, uncle and family. I was so honored even though I couldn't tell him that or he would have made fun of me. I cried like a baby when he graduated and I was so proud of him and the amazing young man he became. Of course he did laugh at me for crying.

As cousins, (there were 8 of us) we were extremely close. He and Stephanie were one of the first visitors I had in the hospital when my son was born. Mark adored him and would stop by often to see him.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mark was not afraid to die as he knew when the good lord was ready for him he would be ready to go and he died doing what he loved. My regret is that he won't see my son grow up or his beautiful nephew and niece.

I miss him every day and think about him all the time. He was an amazing young man and a great police officer.

Noel Dowling, Liberty, Tenn.