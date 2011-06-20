Memories of Mary Lenz Wieman

Aon friend: Mary was 'one-of-a-kind'

It's difficult for me to remember all of the Aon friends who perished that day. But I must post a rememberance each time I can for my coworkers. Mary was one of a kind. Down to earth, very helpful, direct, go-getter, attractive person who loved her family. I had the pleasure working with Mary on very large opportunities and she came through each and every time.

The best property broker I ever met. Pulled no punches and respected those who respected her. If Mary's kids are reading this, you should know that your mother was a one-of-a-kind person who could balance work with family and make you feel that she is always there for you.

Everyone lost a little bit of themselves with Mary gone. But, she lives on in many, many hearts and I'm one of those hearts.

A. Richard Tavani, Huntington